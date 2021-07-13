StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $62.33

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.33 and last traded at $62.38, with a volume of 55829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STNE. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. dropped their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 119.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,940,000 after buying an additional 2,133,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,353,000 after buying an additional 1,717,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 851.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,660,000. 61.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

