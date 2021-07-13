StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $62.33

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.33 and last traded at $62.38, with a volume of 55829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STNE. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. dropped their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 119.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.37.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,940,000 after buying an additional 2,133,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,353,000 after buying an additional 1,717,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 851.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,660,000. 61.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
