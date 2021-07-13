Streamr (DATA) Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0900 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $80.29 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Streamr has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00052835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.80 or 0.00882160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00092687 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 892,476,339 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

