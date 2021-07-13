Strix Group (LON:KETL) Sets New 12-Month High at $334.50

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 334.50 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 319 ($4.17), with a volume of 181504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319 ($4.17).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KETL shares. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strix Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315 ($4.12).

The company has a market cap of £660.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 301.44.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

