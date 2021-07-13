Strong (STRONG) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Strong coin can now be bought for approximately $254.35 or 0.00770638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strong has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Strong has a market cap of $35.17 million and $3.59 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00111866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00159284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,065.48 or 1.00182475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.93 or 0.00960247 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

