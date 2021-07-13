Substratum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,478.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $1,478.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00052819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.54 or 0.00882805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

