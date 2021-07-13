Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of SUOPY stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.47. Sumco has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $52.09.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $716.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumco will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumco

