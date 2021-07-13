Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $32.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,469,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $36,979,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,670 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

