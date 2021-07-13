Summit Partners L. P Sells 1,140,704 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:LFST) Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:LFST) insider Summit Partners L. P sold 1,140,704 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04.

Shares of NYSE LFST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.26. 4,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,693. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.