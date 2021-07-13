Sumo Logic, Inc. (NYSE:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar Sells 140,478 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NYSE:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 140,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $2,992,181.40.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,180,888.00.

Shares of SUMO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.92. 15,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,565. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

