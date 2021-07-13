Sumo Logic, Inc. (NYSE:SUMO) CEO Sells $1,180,888.00 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NYSE:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,180,888.00.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Ramin Sayar sold 140,478 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $2,992,181.40.

Shares of NYSE:SUMO opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

