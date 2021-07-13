Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

SUI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

SUI opened at $181.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.60. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $132.73 and a 52 week high of $181.67. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.20, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sun Communities by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

