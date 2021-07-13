Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 735,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,380 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $37,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. Barclays lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.