Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Suncor Energy is Canada's premier integrated energy company. The firm boasts an impressive supply chain network, owning significant oil sands and conventional production platforms, along with a strong downstream portfolio. Suncor is one of the best positioned companies in the energy space given its access to abundant resources, rich operating experience and technical know-how. Suncor's major projects, including Fort Hills and Syncrude, should support its growth momentum. However, the pandemic-induced oil price weakness meant that Suncor could not make it through 2020 unscathed. Moreover, Suncor had to slash its capital expenditure budget, translating into lower production for 2020. The firm's 2020 production of 695,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day declined 11% from the previous year. Hence, the firm warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

SU traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.64. 170,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,223. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.90.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

