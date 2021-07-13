Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.04.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$28.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.28 and a one year high of C$31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,586.11.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.7400002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,666.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

