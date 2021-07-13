Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Up 5.4%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.91. 290,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 107,651,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Several research analysts have commented on SNDL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Sundial Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.80.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. The company had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Sundial Growers Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Sundial Growers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

