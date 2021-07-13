Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Up 5.4%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.91. 290,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 107,651,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
Several research analysts have commented on SNDL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Sundial Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.80.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Sundial Growers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.
Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
