Suvretta Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,699,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,236,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,200,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,189,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,142,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

