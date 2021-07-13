Suvretta Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 3.24% of Research Alliance Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACB. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,127,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $1,538,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $1,640,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $5,466,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $6,150,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RACB opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19. Research Alliance Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.33.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

