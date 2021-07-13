Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

