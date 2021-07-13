Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

TBLA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a positive rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

