Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:TPR opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.89. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

