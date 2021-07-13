Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TKO. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.47 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.72 and a 12-month high of C$3.22. The stock has a market cap of C$699.48 million and a P/E ratio of 44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.72.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$86.74 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,019,640. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total transaction of C$137,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$498,979.80. Insiders sold a total of 113,000 shares of company stock valued at $333,970 over the last ninety days.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.