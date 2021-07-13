TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,382 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,537 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 261,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQBK opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $430.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

