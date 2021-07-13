TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $45,981,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth about $4,151,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth about $426,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.90.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.