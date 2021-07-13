TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 3.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAK opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

