TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT opened at $142.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

