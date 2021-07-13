TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,481,000 after acquiring an additional 950,350 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NetEase by 7.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,015,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,933,000 after acquiring an additional 335,566 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,805,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTES. UBS Group raised their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CLSA decreased their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $108.93 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.93 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $32.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

