TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 436,292 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 90.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,292 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Dropbox by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Dropbox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Dropbox by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $335,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $91,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,239 shares of company stock worth $4,405,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.24. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $31.35. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.