TD Securities Boosts Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$20.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.19.

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$15.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$16.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -1.86.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

