TD Securities Boosts Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$20.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.19.
Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$15.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$16.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -1.86.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
