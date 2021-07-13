Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in June

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TSVNF remained flat at $$9.72 on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt upgraded Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Team17 Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

