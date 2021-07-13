Teilinger Capital Ltd. Takes Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,855,000. CenterPoint Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,374,000 after buying an additional 1,339,659 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,118,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,965,000 after purchasing an additional 302,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,265,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,219,000 after purchasing an additional 629,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CNP traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $25.09. 70,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,428,837. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

