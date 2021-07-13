Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th.
Shares of NYSE:THW opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09.
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile
