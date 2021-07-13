Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:THW opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

