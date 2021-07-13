Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of TIIAY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

