Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $486.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $467.00.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $420.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.35. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in Teleflex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Teleflex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Teleflex by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.