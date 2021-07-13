Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $13.44. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 73,344 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after buying an additional 635,438 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.11.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

