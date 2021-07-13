Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group also posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.03.

NYSE TME traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 415,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,820,041. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

