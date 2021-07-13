Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $12.34

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $12.72. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 102,768 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.03.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

