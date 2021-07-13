Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,409,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.74.

TSLA opened at $684.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $659.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.06. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,925 shares of company stock valued at $62,679,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.