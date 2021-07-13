The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

BPRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Princeton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

BPRN opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $195.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.67.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.46 million. Analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

