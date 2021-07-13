The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.23

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.23 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 2406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

