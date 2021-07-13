The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.91.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 70,754 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $101.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $101.98.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

