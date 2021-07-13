The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Major Shareholder C James Koch Sells 2,500 Shares

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,093.13, for a total transaction of $2,732,825.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,475.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.70, for a total value of $2,574,250.00.

On Friday, June 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,025.84, for a total value of $2,564,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.59, for a total value of $2,518,975.00.

On Monday, June 21st, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.02, for a total value of $2,467,550.00.

On Friday, June 18th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.58, for a total transaction of $2,433,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total transaction of $2,508,350.00.

On Monday, June 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total transaction of $2,560,425.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total transaction of $2,594,350.00.

Shares of SAM stock traded down $37.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $941.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,187. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,040.66. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $583.97 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,261.47.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

