The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective boosted by from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $129.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $581,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,177,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock worth $105,517,115 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

