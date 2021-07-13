The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. The Clorox posted earnings per share of $2.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.07. 23,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,774. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Clorox has a one year low of $170.50 and a one year high of $239.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.