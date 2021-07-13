The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. The Clorox posted earnings per share of $2.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.07. 23,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,774. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Clorox has a one year low of $170.50 and a one year high of $239.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

