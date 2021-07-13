The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Jane Lauder Sells 22,752 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Jane Lauder sold 22,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.50, for a total value of $6,791,472.00.
EL traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,204. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.46, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.75 and a twelve month high of $322.22.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.68.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.