The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Jane Lauder Sells 22,752 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Jane Lauder sold 22,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.50, for a total value of $6,791,472.00.

EL traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,204. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.46, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.75 and a twelve month high of $322.22.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.68.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

