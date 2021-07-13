The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.
GUT stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
