The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

GUT stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

