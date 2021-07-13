The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) to Hold

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moncler presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Moncler alerts:

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. Moncler has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.27.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.