The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) to Hold

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moncler presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. Moncler has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.27.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

See Also: Economic Reports

Analyst Recommendations for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.