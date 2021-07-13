The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.82 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $5.82, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS.

GS opened at $380.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.49. The stock has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

