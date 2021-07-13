The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives $99.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,289. 31.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $7,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 13.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 323.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth about $3,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,871. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.94. The Lovesac has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.48.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.