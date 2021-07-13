The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Purchases £150.15 in Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Neal Narendra Gandhi acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($196.17).

Neal Narendra Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Neal Narendra Gandhi bought 52 shares of The Panoply stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).

On Monday, May 10th, Neal Narendra Gandhi purchased 38,150 shares of The Panoply stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £99,953 ($130,589.23).

LON:TPX opened at GBX 277.50 ($3.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £225.83 million and a PE ratio of -29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Panoply Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 325 ($4.25).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from The Panoply’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%.

About The Panoply

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

