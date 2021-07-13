The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.3% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 346.8% during the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 28,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 24.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 128,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after buying an additional 25,698 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 40.5% during the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 7.8% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 174,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,675,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,327,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,620,000 after purchasing an additional 73,931 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.11. 165,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,415,500. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.52. The stock has a market cap of $335.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

